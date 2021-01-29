KUALA LUMPUR – Penyanyi dan pelakon kelahiran Singapura, Hetty Sarlene selamat melahirkan cahaya mata sulung lelaki selepas 16 jam berada dalam bilik bersalin,

Perkara tersebut dikongsikan oleh Hetty menerusi Instagram miliknya bersama gambar suami dan anak yang baru dilahirkan semalam.

“28/01/21 – 3:25pm our little miracle boy came into this world. Weighing at 3.2kg. ⁣We would like to introduce you to our little handsome boy LANDON ALEXANDER OAKES. ⁣

“ All the pain, the sleepless nights, almost 16 hours in labour, 2-3minutes of intense contractions, the pushing, the nausea is worth it!!! ⁣ Welcome to the world our son. Mummy & daddy loves you xxx ,” tulisnya.

Hetty yang juga merupakan peserta Gegar Vaganza 5 itu mendirikan rumah tangga dengan Daniel Oakes yang berasal dari London pada Julai 2016.

Selain bergelar penyanyi, Hetty juga pernah mencipta nama sebagai pelakon menerusi drama Sembilu Kasih dan filem Sembilu 2005. – MalaysiaGazette