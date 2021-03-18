KUALA LUMPUR – After a slightly chaotic Perak DAP election, the attention has now shifted to the DAP central election.

According to a report by China Press, among the development that steals everyone’s attention is Lim Guan Eng’s role after the party’s election.

Guan Eng, who has reached the maximum tenure as the Secretary-General of the party is projected to be given a new role as the Chairman.

The situation, however, created some concerns if Guan Eng would maintain his influence through the position of the Chairman, despite traditionally, the Secretary-General has the most authority in DAP.

The concerns would also create dissatisfaction, thus, giving the momentum for those opposing Guan Eng to challenge the existing leadership.

The grassroots also reported their dissatisfaction with the role of DAP when they were the ruling party under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s government.

They are not comfortable when DAP lost its voice when they became the government.

“It is hard to predict how far the DAP leadership will change but its members have surely lose their trust on certain leaders.

“Nevertheless, leaders who did not make big mistakes are expected to be maintained,” said the source.

DAP practices the two rounds election system and the opposing camp needs to ensure that at least 16 of its representatives are elected into the DAP Central Executive Committee is they want to topple the existing leadership.

The Constitution of DAP provided 30 percent or nine posts to the women, a condition which does not favour the opposition camp that is lack of calibre female candidates.

In the recent Perak DAP election, the Teluk Intan Member of Parliament (MP) Nga Kor Ming who is seen to be close with Guan Eng has successfully defended his position to continue leading the Perak DAP. –MalaysiaGazette

