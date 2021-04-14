By Ernalisa Othman

JOHOR BAHRU – Disciplinary actions have been taken against 78 police officers from the Johor police contingent since early this year and eight of them have been terminated compared to the 92 disciplinary actions recorded last year.

The Chief Police of Johor, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said that the Johor police prioritise on arresting and charging them at court if they have strong evidence.

“Next week, I will terminate 12 more police officers.

“As what I have emphasize for the Johor police, I will open investigation papers. If it involves corruption, we will surrender them to the MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) and then, we will surrender them to the disciplinary department for further action.

“I emphasize that I give priority on arrests and if we have enough of evidence, we will charge them at court and if they are convicted, they will be terminated immediately.

“Therefore, to me, they won’t be given a second chance. Just terminate them as many are waiting to join the police,” he said during a news conference on the arrest of a senior officer and three other policemen involved in extortion in Batu Pahat recently.

According to Ayob Khan, the termination is not something to be proud of for the Johor contingent.

“It is not my intention and it is nothing to be proud of when Johor recorded the highest termination rate after 46 years. Some of them have been with us for almost 20 years,” he said.

On 11 April, MalaysiaGazette reported that an officer and three policemen from the Batu Pahat District Police Headquarters (IPD) were arrested on 8 April after they were believed to extort RM1,500 from a factory owner. –MalaysiaGazette