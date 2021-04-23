KUALA LUMPUR – Kelantan recorded the highest Covid-19 infectivity rate (Rt) or R-nought (R0) in the country yesterday (22 April) at 1.53, compared with the national rate of 1.16.

Based on the infographics shared on its official social media, the Ministry of Heath (MOH) states that the state recorded the highest number of daily new cases yesterday at 663 within a the 24 hour period.

Kuala Lumpur had the second highest Rt at 1.29, followed by Melaka (1.23) and Kedah (1.18).

MOH said that the Rt for the whole country rose slightly to 1.16 from 1.15 recorded previously.

Yesterday, the Kelantan Local Government, Housing and Health Committee Chairman, Dr Izani Husin said that the current spike in Covid-19 case in the state has caused the hospital facilities and Covid-19 low-risk quarantine centres in the state to be fully stretched.

All districts in Kelantan are under the Movement Control Order (MCO) until 29 April. -Bernama / MalaysiaGazette

