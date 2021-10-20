By Shawaliah Hadir

PETALING JAYA – TH Travel & Services Sdn Bhd requested the government to prioritise giving booster jabs to umrah pilgrims who received vaccines that are not recognised by the Saudi Arabian government.

Its Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Ahmad Ruzman Ahmad Razali said that the priority is needed as the government has allowed umrah since 18 October.

According to Ahmad Ruzman, although the government has recently announced the booster shots for high-risk individuals and those who wish to travel abroad, he also suggested that the Ministry of Health (MOH) would broaden the alternative via private clinics with certain payment for those who wish to perform their umrah.

“Many people who wish to perform their umrah are under the age of 60. Perhaps, the government has other alternative of getting booster dose from the private clinics regulated by the MOH even if they need to pay. InsyaAllah, those who go for umrah can afford to pay for the booster dose,” he added.

Earlier, the Saudi Arabian government only recognised Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca (AZ) for those who wish to perform their umrah or hajj.

Meanwhile, Sinovac recipients need to get a booster shot from either Pfizer or AZ before going to the country. -MalaysiaGazette