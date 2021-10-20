GOMBAK – A woman stabbed her husband with an umbrella after she was being accused of having an affair.

The tragedy happened when the couple quarreled at their house in Batu Caves at 11.30 pm last night.

The Gombak District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Zainal Mohamed said that the police received an emergency call from a Malay woman, who said that her neighbour, an Indian man is suspected to have committed suicide at Kampung Laksamana, Batu Caves.

“The police conducted an investigation and were informed that the death happened after their quarrel got worse.

“The deceased took a pair of scissors and tried to attack the suspect (wife).

“The husband’s action caused the suspect to react by breaking an umbrella at her house and she stabbed the suspect below his stomach,” he said in a statement today.

The deceased fell and lay on the mattress, covered in blood and passed away.

According to Zainal, the police found the weapon used by the suspect to stab the victim behind their house.

Further investigation found that the motive of the incident was jealousy and the body of the victim has been sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital. The autopsy process will be conducted by the HKL Forensics Department after the getting the Covid-19 result of the victim.

He said, the police had arrested the 26-year-old wife of the victim and she has been remanded for seven days for further investigation.

The case is investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, which carries the death penalty upon conviction.

People with additional information on the case may contact the Investigator, ASP Agilan a/l Iswaran at 03-61262222 / 019-5230801.- MalaysiaGazette