By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – The mother to the marine cade from the National Defence University of Malaysia (NDUM), Allahyarham Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain did not stop praying that justice would be served for the death of her son in 2017.

Besides performing the prayer of need last night, Hawa Osman also recited Yasin and prayed throughout her journey to the Court Complex this morning to ease the deliverance of verdict today.

“I performed the prayer of need and throughout my journey, I recited the Yasin so that Allah can ease our dealings and may He grant our prayers so that justice would be served for Allahyarham Zulfarhan Osman,” she told the journalists.

She arrived at the court along with her husband, Zulkarnain Idros, 57, and the couple was wearing the same t-shirt with #justice4farhan #sayNOtoBully #humanity printed on them.

Meanwhile, Zulkarnain said that he placed high hopes on the court judgement today, while confessing that it has been a stressful and tiring four years of proceedings and trials that he even had a heart attack.

The fate of 18 students from NDUM who are charged with the murder, abetting murder and assaulting Zulfarhan will be known today.

The defence closed the case on 8 April after calling 18 students from NDUM and two other witnesses namely, the Medical Forensics Head of Department from the Sungai Buloh Hospital, Dr Rohayu Shahar Adnan and another student from NDUM, Muhammad Alif Farhan Aerosni during the defence proceeding that started on 2 October 2019.

The prosecution presented 31 witnesses, including the Medical Forensics Specialist from the Serdang Hospital, Dr Salmah Arshad and two other witnesses who witnessed how the accused pressed the hot iron on the victim’s body, Ahmad Senabil Mohd and Mohd Syafiq Abdullah, who are both students from NDUM during the trial that began on 29 January 2018.

For the record, the media in 2017, reported that Zulfarhan was assaulted by several of his friends from the university after being accused of stealing his friend’s laptop.

He was the third year Electrical Engineering student. He passed away at the Serdang Hospital with bruises and burnt marks on his chest, hands and legs, believed to be caused by hot steam iron. -MalaysiaGazette