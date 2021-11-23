By Kamariah Khalidi

SEPANG – The people will be more comfortable to see the government focus on serving them instead of politicking.

Deputy President of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is also confident that the people only want to get out of the Covid-19 pandemic rather than thinking about the 15th General Election (GE15).

“I think that the people are more comfortable to see the government focus on providing service to people, ensure that we get out from the pandemic safely, increase economy and provide jobs.

“The people want this more than politics. I think that all politicians play a role in focusing on the things that the people truly need now.

“I don’t see how we can solve the main problem faced by the people by holding GE15 now,” he said in respond to the recommendation from the Deputy President of UMNO, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan for the 15th General Election (GE15) to be held as soon as possible.

Yesterday, Mohamad, who is also the Rantau State Assemblyman suggested that the G15 should be held as soon as possible to ensure that the government has the mandate from the people.

Earlier, the Secretary-General of PAS, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said that the party would not act hastily in requesting for GE15 to be held now.

Elaborating further, Ahmad Faizal said that all decisions on the dissolution of the Parliament to pave way for GE15 could only be determined by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob after getting the consent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We are from a party without the Prime Minister. The power to dissolve the parliament lies in the hands of the Prime Minister who would then, advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We can’t say much. It’s up to the Prime Minister,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette