By Mohd Zaini Samsu Hadi

PUTRAJAYA – Primary school students would need to go for mandatory weekly Covid-19 screening by rotation beginning next Monday to avoid education cluster.

Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar said that the test is part of the National Covid-19 Screening Strategy.

“Primary school students under the eligible age for vaccination needs to go for weekly screening.

“The test needs to be implemented on at least 10 percent sample of the student population in the school,” he said.

Elaborating further, Khairy said that the students involved would go for the test according to a rotation on different samples every week, to see if there is any effect on symptoms or otherwise.

“It is mandatory to go for the test if they show symptoms. However, if they have no symptoms in primary schools, the sample test must be conducted on the students’ population to ensure no cluster in the school,” he said.

Based on that strategy, the student would go for Covid-19 self-test and it would be monitored by their schools. -MalaysiaGazette