KUALA LUMPUR – Minister of Health, Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakar has led an online poll conducted by the China Press, for its reader to choose the minister who have showed the best work performance.

The survey was conducted in conjunction with the 100 days of Cabinet on 10 December. Khairy garnered 4,748 votes or 18.74 percent of the total votes as of Saturday evening.

Each participant is allowed to name five ministers who have achieved the best work performance in their opinion.

The minister with the second highest number of votes after Khairy is Senior Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein, who had 14.37 percent of the votes.

Three other ministers who managed to be in the Top Five are Finance Minister, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Aziz (12.23%); Transport Minister, Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (12.23%) and Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabari Yaakob (8.98%). – MalaysiaGazette