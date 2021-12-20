By Kasthuri Jeevendran

SHAH ALAM – Residents of Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam, especially from Section 23, 24 and 25 are still stranded in that area since the big flood hit the Klang Valley two days ago (18 Dec).

The unpredictable weather and unimaginably high water level further hampered the rescue mission.

The Menteri Besar of Selangor, Datuk Seri Amiruddin Shari who joined the rescue mission in the boat for more than 3 hours confessed that the situation was critical. He said, among the critical target locations include Section 23, 24 and 25 in Taman Seri Muda and Nanding in Hulu Selangor.

He told MalaysiaGazette that the priority of the rescue team is to save children, senior citizens and patients who are trapped in their house and bring them to the temporary shelters such as schools and apartments.

“There are many senior citizens and children taking refuge at the schools. Many houses have been vacated but there are many places that still need help.

“These are our target now. We are left with Section 23, 24 and 25 only. The rest of the area are OK. There are some residents in Nanding, Hulu Langat.

“Our target is tonight until tomorrow, to vacate all of them. I have sent everyone to come here tonight.

“All appropriate assets such as boats have been mobilised to facilitate in shifting the flood victims. I was told that the number of armed forces has also been increased to assist in this rescue.

“Additional boats from the Kuala Selangor Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) are on their way here to help save the flood victims in Sri Muda,” he said.

An observation by MalaysiaGazette as of 1.30 am showed that the rescue efforts was ongoing despite the lack of boats and the area was very dark.

Most of the residents were still trapped in the upper floor of their residence or building. Some were cut off from communication, many people were shouting from their rooftop, begging for food and drinks.

Some shouted for help, begging the volunteers to rescue their old parents and small children out of the flood. Most of them have been stuck in this situation since 3.00 pm on Saturday, feeling cold, without food, clean water and electricity.

Amirudin also gave his guarantee that all residents will be rescued and transferred to the temporary shelters latest by Monday (20 Dec). -MalaysiaGazette