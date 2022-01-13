By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – Former Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been allowed to discharge from the National Heart Institute (IJN) after a successful elective surgery last Saturday.

According to a statement from IJN, the Chairman of Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) was allowed to discharge at 3.45 pm today.

“He will continue his recovery process at home,” said IJN.

Last Sunday, IJN announced that Mahathir has successfully gone through an elective medical procedure there.

“The procedure went smoothly as planned,” said IJN. -MalaysiaGazette