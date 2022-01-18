KUALA LUMPUR – Motorists who face problem while using the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) lane need not worry as the staff on standby at the toll plazas will help to scan their RFID tag using mobile devices.

If their RFID tag still could not be detected, a coupon will be issued for them to get a full diagnostic scan at their nearest Touch ‘n Go fitment centre.

If their RFID tag is still experiencing issues after the diagnostic test, they will get a free replacement of RFID tag by Touch ‘n Go, said PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) in a statement today.

According to the statement, PLUS appreciates the feedback and opinion from the public on the traffic congestion at the toll plazas and it has made improvements based on the feedbacks.

It has also doubled up its team to assist the customers at the toll plaza and increase the visibility of signage for the RFID lanes.

It said, PLUS has recorded an encouraging 10% RFID transaction migration rate after it was launched on 15 January 2022 throughout the North-South Expressway last weekend.

It also thanked its customers who have migrated to RFID as they choice of toll payment mode. -MalaysiaGazette