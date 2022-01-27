KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a warning on thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong wind at several states in the West Peninsular of Malaysia until 8.00 pm tonight.

According to MetMalaysia, there are signs of thunderstorm with rain intensity of over 20 milimetres per hour for more than an hour.

“Thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong winds are forecasted in Perak at Kerian, Larut, Matang, Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim.

“Similar weather is forecasted in Selangor involving Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak and Petaling.

“The Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur is expected to receive the same weather until 8.00 pm, Thursday, 27 January,” said MetMalaysia in a statement today.

Besides that, Sarawak and Sabah is forecasted to experience thunderstorm, heavy rain and strong wind until 10.00 pm tonight.

“In Sarawak, the affected areas Miri (Miri and Marudi) and Limbang.

“Meanwhile, in Sabah, it would affect Sipitang, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Papar, Ranau, Beluran and Kudat until 10.00 pm, Thursday, 27 January,” said the statement. – MalaysiaGazette