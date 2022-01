KUALA LUMPUR – The Cabinet has decided not to increase the electricity tariff of over nine million domestic users in the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivered the good news via his social media this evening.

Therefore, the government has also decided to continue giving subsidy of more than RM700 million so ghat the domestic users would not be affected by the electricity tariff hike. -MalaysiaGazette