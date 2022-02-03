By Malinda Abdul Malik

GEORGE TOWN – The Consumers’ Association of Penang (CAP) urged the government, especially the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) to resolve the supply shortage of chicken eggs immediately.

Research Officer of CAP, S. Ganesan said that the supply shortage of chicken eggs is serious as they are the cheapest source of protein in the market.

“Most of the grocers and public markets alleged that it has been difficult for them to get the supply since two weeks ago, thus, creating a concern on the supply shortage in the future.

“Therefore, we urge those responsible to identify the cause of chicken egg supply shortage so that it would not get too critical to be resolved,” he said when contacted by MalaysiaGazette today.

On a relevant development, Ganesh shared that an observation by CAP on public markets and grocery stores around Gelugor, Bayan Baru and Jelutong found that the chicken eggs supply in the market is still available.

“Grocers alleged that it is tough for them to get the supply as the quantity they got from the wholesalers is less than the traders at the markets,” he said.

The media reported earlier that the KPDNHEP was seeking new and appropriate methods to create a win-win situation between the consumers and farmers following the chicken eggs supply issues.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid said that it was to ensure that the farmers do not suffer losses while the consumers would not be burdened by the increment of eggs retail price. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Unpredictable weather among factors affecting chicken egg production

How to sell chicken cheap when price of feed increases by 70%?

Price control mechanism is too slow – Anwar

Imported chicken is safe, halal – Ronald