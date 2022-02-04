By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – 5,254 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease today.

According to the Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, 7,000 out of the 7,234 new Covid-19 positive cases today were local infections, where 96.5 percent of them were Malaysian citizens. Meanwhile, 246 cases or 3.5 percent were non-citizens.

There were 234 imported cases involving 142 non-citizens.

“From the 7,234 daily cases reported today, 73 cases (1 percent) were category 3, 4 and 5 while 7,161 cases (99 percent) were under category 1 and 2,” he said in a statement today.

At the same time, Dr Noor Hisham also said that 118 of the total new cases today were under treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), meanwhile 57 cases required respiratory support.

He also said that 21 new clusters have been identified by the Ministry of Health today.

With the new development, the cumulative clusters in the country have shifted to 6,478 clusters, including 346 active clusters. -MalaysiaGazette

