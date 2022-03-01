KUALA LUMPUR: The government does not protect any individual involved in corruption, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob told Dewan Rakyat today.

In fact, he said individuals involved in corruption either from the government or the opposition will be brought to justice.

“So, one cannot assume that today’s government is protecting certain individuals and taking action only against certain others to satisfy certain parties.

“We don’t know if there was a (practice of) selective prosecution or not, but today, there is no selective prosecution. That’s our promise,” he said during question time.

The Prime Minister said this in reply to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s (PH-Port Dickson) supplementary question on the seriousness of the government leadership to state that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) should act without hesitation against anyone. — BERNAMA