By Khairulanuar Yahaya

KUALA LUMPUR – The Member of Parliament (MP) of Pengerang, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said was tested positive for Covid-19 today.

According to her, she was confirmed to be infected by the virus after getting her PCR test result just now.

“I apologise for the inconvenience caused following this development and I urge anyone who dealt with me within the last 48 hours to go for Covid-19 screening,” she said in a brief statement today.

Azalina was in the Dewan Rakyat this morning and asked about the deaths in immigration custody for the last five years.

Her question was answered by the Deputy Home Minister, Datuk Seri Dr. Ismail Mohamed Said. -MalaysiaGazette