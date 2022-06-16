By Muhammad Azizul Osman

PUTRAJAYA – 9,696 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 candidates got Straight As in their examination.

According to the Director-General of Education, Datuk Nor Zamani Abdol Hamid, it encompassed of 2.54 percent of 407,097 candidates for sat for the public examination.

Besides that, 71,842 students of 18.80 percent obtained at least credit, 129,796 candidates (33.96%) passed their examination while 125,454 candidates failed in at least one subject. 43,703 candidates (11.44%) had a combination grade while 1,655 candidates (0.43%) failed in all subjects.

Nor Zamani said, the National Average Grade (GPN) for SPM 2021 dropped 0.6% to 4.86%.

“At least 55.29% of the SPM students passed all subjects,” he said during the announcement of SPM 2021 result at the Ministry of Education today.

GPN for SPM 2020 was 4.8% while the GPN for SPM 2019 was 4.86%.

“We are aware on the drop of GPN, but based on their own strength, this is also the first cohort who sat for the KSSM. Thus, there were new examination format in several subjects.

“We also looked into several matters, we will do an analysis and find factors that can assist in improving the education of our children,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

