By Nizam Zain

SHAH ALAM – There is no reason for Dr Mohamad Khir Toyo to divorce his wife, Zaharah Kechik.

According to the former Menteri Besar of Selangor who made the request, he surrendered the matter to the Syariah Lower Court to determine the future of the family he built since 30 years ago.

“There is no reason for me to divorce my wife and this is my request.

“My wife asked for a divorce. I have no reason to divorce her, that is the cause for this. We will allow the court to determine this,” he said when met by the journalists outside the Syariah Court today.

Earlier, Syarie Judge, Mohd Nizar Mohtar ordered Mohamad Khir and Zaharah, 57, to appoint their hakam islah (Arbitrator) or male representative from their respective family members.

Following that, the representatives will meet and send a report based on their discussion to the Syariah Lower Court.

The order was issued after finding that the shiqaq or prologed discord between husband and wife has taken place after the two plaintiffs failed to make peace after the session with the Conciliatory Committee (JKP) last week.

The court also fixed 14 July for the mention of the case.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Khir defended his position not to pursue with divorce because he is still a responsible husband.

“As a husband, I have carried out my duties because I don’t see any reason for me to divorce. I have built this family with my wife for 30 years,” he added.

Mohamad Khir and Zaharah got married in 1990 and are bestowed with a child. The couple also has five adopted children. – MalaysiaGazette