TRENTON (Canada) – Canada has given the green light for those aged six months to five years to receive coronavirus vaccinations, following a scientific review that found the vaccine “safe and effective,” Health Canada announced Thursday.
“After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the department has determined that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in children between 6 months and 5 years of age,” Anadolu Agency reported the Public Health Agency of Canada tweeted.
The approval is for the Moderna vaccine and it is to be administered at a strength one-quarter the size of an adult dose.
All the reasoning and scientific findings that led to the approval for the group are laid out on the Health Canada website.
It also reported that the agency said trials demonstrated that the vaccine administered to the group had similar results as the inoculation in 18-to 25-year-olds.
There can be mild side effects, Health Canada said, including pain, sleepiness and a loss of desire for food. Other side effects but not as common included a tolerable fever and swelling of the spot where the dose was administered, aching muscles and an upset stomach.
— BERNAMA