TRENTON (Canada) – Canada has given the green light for those aged six months to five years to receive coronavirus vaccinations, following a scientific review that found the vaccine “safe and effective,” Health Canada announced Thursday.

“After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the department has determined that the vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 in children between 6 months and 5 years of age,” Anadolu Agency reported the Public Health Agency of Canada tweeted.

The approval is for the Moderna vaccine and it is to be administered at a strength one-quarter the size of an adult dose.