I’m a one woman show.

I don’t have employees under me. Not even one staff. I collaborate to borrow other people’s staff to do my work, on project basis.

When you see me talking to myself that means I’m having my staff meeting. Haha just kidding, I don’t talk to myself unless I want an expert opinion on something.

One of the challenges for me, working as a one woman show, is that I need to be working all the time, and everyday. Just to catch up on my work deadlines.

I can’t take a day off to rest, even on weekends and public holidays. I work during my annual leave and sick leave too.

I work at my office desk, home office desk, on my sofa, in hospital cafe, at Starbucks, at Coffee Bean, at mamak bistros, at my dining room table, at my living room coffee table, on my bed in my bedroom, at the hospital waiting lounge, and on hospital beds when I’m warded, too.

And usually, while waiting to see doctors and physiotherapist, I managed to do work. Practically, my laptop, cellphone and notebook are usually with me.

I work 7 days a week as long as I’m able to get up because I don’t have backup staff. When I’m down and out, usually no backup staff. Except for urgent jobs where Human Resource will assign a few relief staff to take on my projects temporarily.

I started going back to work (but working from home), as soon as I get home from hospital after being discharged on Monday.

On Monday, while waiting to be discharged by my doctor, I attended meeting with KPJ Ampang Puteri PR & Marketing team on our upcoming collaboration project.

Yesterday, I attended two meetings. In the morning with BECTA Training Academy on our Train Like A Pro program. Afternoon, with webmasters from Malaysia Gazette on Advance Pact website.

Fortunately, BECTA team was willing to come to Ampang for our meeting. That means, I didn’t need to drive out to our Damansara Perdana or Subang Bestari office. We found a perfect meeting spot that is quiet, and offers good coffee and breakfast at The Bakery Ukay Heights.

In the evening, another meeting. Marcom Team update on Breast Cancer Welfare Association Malaysia (BCWA) fundraising event in October. They presented to BCWA Exco to get our decision. I am glad BCWA Team is efficient despite having skeletal workforce.

Today, I’m just catching up on production timeline for Advance Pact weekly eBulletin for employees. And in between, checking things out with webmasters on Advance Pact website updates.

Tonight, meeting with Roche and Pinnacle alumni friends to discuss on upcoming workshop on healthcare advocacy for patient organisation groups.

Fatigue or not, deadlines won’t wait for us. Fortunately, I’m a workaholic.

I don’t whine, complain or even sigh over my obstacles. Too much of that can lead to depression.

What I can tell you is, it’s not easy. Not easy at all. Particularly when I’m still under cancer treatment and dealing with side effects almost every day. That is tough.

If you don’t believe it, just be in my shoes.

As my surgeons at KPJ Ampang Puteri always tell me just before they put me on anaesthesia in the operating theatre preceding a surgery,

“Kita buat yang terbaik, selebihnya kita serahkan pada Allah.”

“Bukan kerana kita yang hebat, tapi kerana Allah yang memudahkan urusan kita. Semoga Allah permudahkan segala urusan dunia dan akhirat kita. In shaa Allah.”

