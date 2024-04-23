Home Property Datum Jelatek

Datum Jelatek

Oleh
Admin
-

Datum Jelatek, Jln Jelatek, Jelatek, KL City, Kuala Lumpur

Tentang Hartanah Ini
Linq Sky – Datum Jelatek for Sale!

Details:
High floor – Corner lot unit
2 car park

Facilities:
1) 2 gyms
2) Sauna
3) Olympic size swimming pool
4) Basketball court
5) Children playground
6) Herbs garden
7) Sky lounge
8) Reading hall
9) Game room
10) Theatres

Amenities:
1) Connected to a shopping mall
2) Direct access to LRT station. Only 4 stations away from KLCC
3) Strategically located along Embassy Row, at the heart of KLCC

Asking Price: RM1.05M (Nego)

More Info : Datuk Jelatek Residence

Tinggal Komen

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here