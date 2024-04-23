Datum Jelatek, Jln Jelatek, Jelatek, KL City, Kuala Lumpur
Tentang Hartanah Ini
Linq Sky – Datum Jelatek for Sale!
Details:
High floor – Corner lot unit
2 car park
Facilities:
1) 2 gyms
2) Sauna
3) Olympic size swimming pool
4) Basketball court
5) Children playground
6) Herbs garden
7) Sky lounge
8) Reading hall
9) Game room
10) Theatres
Amenities:
1) Connected to a shopping mall
2) Direct access to LRT station. Only 4 stations away from KLCC
3) Strategically located along Embassy Row, at the heart of KLCC
Asking Price: RM1.05M (Nego)
More Info : Datuk Jelatek Residence