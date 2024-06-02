I am writing to express my utter dismay and frustration regarding the sudden electricity cut that occurred today, on Sunday morning in Subang Jaya, affecting the entire street (or possibly the whole area). The timing of this outage, occurring around 10:30 am on a day when families are engaged in household chores and preparing meals, could not have been more inconvenient.

Upon discovering the outage, I immediately contacted the TNB (electricity board) hotline at 15454, hoping for a swift resolution to the issue. While the customer service representative I spoke with was reasonably courteous, her nonchalant attitude towards the urgency of the situation was alarming. Despite my pleas for expedited assistance, she callously reiterated that restoration for minor work would take between 2 to 4 hours.

It is truly shocking that in this day and age, where almost every aspect of our daily lives relies heavily on electricity, we are still plagued by frequent and prolonged electrical outages. Such disruptions not only inconvenience households but also pose significant risks, particularly during extreme weather conditions. Given the recent sweltering heat, the interior of my home quickly transformed into an unbearable oven. After enduring thirty minutes indoors, struggling to breathe amidst stifling temperatures, I was forced to seek refuge in my garden.

The distressing aspect of this ordeal was not solely confined to my own discomfort. From neighboring homes, I could hear the cries of distressed infants and the complaints of overheated children. It is unconscionable that vulnerable members of our community, including the elderly and those with medical conditions, were subjected to such intolerable conditions due to the inefficacy or perhaps negligence of the electricity provider.

In light of this incident, I implore TNB to reassess and improve their management of restoration and customer services under such circumstances. Firstly, there needs to be a greater sense of urgency and empathy displayed by customer service representatives when addressing reports of electrical outages. Merely repeating standard restoration times without considering the severity of the situation is unacceptable.

Furthermore, TNB should invest in proactive measures to prevent such outages from occurring in the first place. Regular maintenance and upgrades to the electrical infrastructure are essential to minimise disruptions to service. Additionally, transparent communication regarding the cause of outages and estimated restoration times would enable affected residents to make informed decisions and better cope with the situation.

This latest incident in Subang Jaya serves as a stark reminder of the inadequacies within our electrical infrastructure and customer service protocols. It is imperative that TNB takes immediate action to address these shortcomings and ensure the reliable delivery of electricity to the communities they serve.

— Prof. Said Bani C.M. Din