The Fed goes into the meeting in an enviable position, with US inflation easing towards its long-term target of two percent, and a resilient-yet-cooling labor market.

Economic growth also remains positive, despite the squeeze in borrowing costs for consumers and businesses because of the Fed’s decision to hold its key lending rate at a two-decade high since July last year.

The data raises hopes that the Fed can achieve the rare feat of bringing inflation back down to target without triggering a recession — known as a “soft landing.”

A rate cut of any size would support US consumers, who are feeling the effect of interest rates at a 23-year high of between 5.25 and 5.50 percent, impacting the cost of borrowing on everything from mortgages to car loans.

While a larger cut would do more to push down the cost of borrowing, it also runs the risk of reigniting inflation — and Fed policymakers are unlikely to support it, according to KPMG chief economist Diane Swonk.

“A larger, one-half percent cut will no doubt be discussed during the meeting, but Fed Chairman Jay Powell is unlikely to have the votes to get a half percent cut in September over the finish line,” she wrote in a recent note to clients.

“Either way, we still expect to see a full one percent of cuts prior to year-end, which means at least one outsized cut in September, November or December,” she added.

The futures markets price in a probability of around 65 percent that the Fed will announce a half point cut on Wednesday, according to data from CME Group. – AFP