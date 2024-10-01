Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a neighborhood in Beiruts southern suburb early on October 1, 2024. - The Israeli military said Tuesday troops have started "targeted ground raids" in villages of southern Lebanon. The incursions backed by airstrikes and artillery began "a few hours ago" and are targeting militant group Hezbollah "in villages close to the border" with Israel, a military statement said. Photo AFP

BAITULMAQDIS – The Israeli military declared a military zone in parts of its northern border with Lebanon on Monday ahead of possible ground operations targeting Hezbollah positions in the neighbouring country.

“The areas of Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi in northern Israel have been declared a closed military zone. Entry to this area is prohibited,” the military said in a statement.In Washington, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Israel is “currently conducting” limited operations targeting Hezbollah inside neighbouring Lebanon.

“This is what they have informed us that they are currently conducting, which are limited operations targeting Hezbollah infrastructure near the border,” Miller told journalists.

Israel has not officially commented on the operation.

The Israeli military however late Monday slammed claims about its forces’ movements along the Lebanese border amid reports the army had launched ground operations against Hezbollah positions.

“Information has been circulating about the activities of the army on the Lebanese border. For the safety of our forces, stick only to official information and do not spread irresponsible rumours,” said Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

The announcement came hours after Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant hinted that ground operations may be included in the fight against Hezbollah.

“We will use all the means that may be required… from the air, from the sea, and on land,” Gallant told Israeli troops deployed to the northern border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah, however, said its fighters were ready to face any ground offensive in Lebanon, even after the seismic blow inflicted by the killing of its chief, Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel earlier this month launched a wave of deadly air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds across Lebanon, and on Friday assassinated Nasrallah in Beirut.

Hezbollah began low-intensity strikes on Israeli troops a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas staged its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, which triggered a devastating Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip.

The border clashes have rapidly escalated this month, leaving people across the region fearful of even more violence to come. – AFP

