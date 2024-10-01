“This is what they have informed us that they are currently conducting, which are limited operations targeting Hezbollah infrastructure near the border,” Miller told journalists.

Israel has not officially commented on the operation.

The Israeli military however late Monday slammed claims about its forces’ movements along the Lebanese border amid reports the army had launched ground operations against Hezbollah positions.

“Information has been circulating about the activities of the army on the Lebanese border. For the safety of our forces, stick only to official information and do not spread irresponsible rumours,” said Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

The announcement came hours after Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant hinted that ground operations may be included in the fight against Hezbollah.

“We will use all the means that may be required… from the air, from the sea, and on land,” Gallant told Israeli troops deployed to the northern border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah, however, said its fighters were ready to face any ground offensive in Lebanon, even after the seismic blow inflicted by the killing of its chief, Hassan Nasrallah.

Israel earlier this month launched a wave of deadly air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds across Lebanon, and on Friday assassinated Nasrallah in Beirut.

Hezbollah began low-intensity strikes on Israeli troops a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas staged its unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7, which triggered a devastating Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip.

The border clashes have rapidly escalated this month, leaving people across the region fearful of even more violence to come. – AFP