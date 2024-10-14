Hezbollah “promises the enemy that what it witnessed today in southern Haifa is nothing compared to what awaits it if it decides to continue its aggression against our… people,” it said.

In what it described as a “complex” operation, the Iran-backed group said it had launched dozens of missiles towards Nahariya and Acre north of Haifa “with the goal of keeping Israeli defence systems busy”.

At the same time, it launched “squadrons of various drones, some of which were being used for the first time, towards various areas in Acre and Haifa, where they were able to get past Israeli air defence radars without being detected” and hit the training camp in Binyamina south of Haifa, it added.

They “exploded in the rooms where dozens of officers and soldiers of the Israeli enemy were present”.

After claiming the Binyamina attack, Hezbollah said it had launched missiles at a “maintenance and rehabilitation base” of the army, also south of Haifa.

The incident comes two days after air raid sirens sounded in central Israel after two aerial drones entered the country from Lebanon. At least one building north of Tel Aviv was damaged during the incident.

Hezbollah has been regularly firing rockets and drones into Israel for more than a year, but has reached further since the fighting escalated in late September.

Israel’s air defences, including the Iron Dome system, have intercepted most of the projectiles, with few casualties caused by strikes or falling debris.

The escalation in Lebanon has killed more than 1,300 people and displaced over a million more from their homes, according to official figures. – AFP