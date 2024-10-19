But Qatar-based Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya, who mourned Sinwar in a video statement, reiterated the Palestinian group’s position that no hostages would be released “unless the aggression against our people in Gaza stops”.

Israeli forces pummelled Gaza over the course of the day, with a strike near Jabalia on Friday night causing “33 deaths and dozens of wounded”, according to Gaza civil defence agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal.

Earlier in the day, rescuers recovered the bodies of three Palestinian children from the rubble of their home, also in the north of the territory, the agency said.

“We always thought that when this moment arrived, the war would end and our lives would return to normal,” Jemaa Abou Mendi, a 21-year-old Gaza resident, told AFP, referring to Sinwar’s death.

“But unfortunately, the reality on the ground is quite the opposite. The war has not stopped, and the killings continue unabated.”

Sinwar was Israel’s most wanted man, and his death — announced by the Israeli military on Thursday — deals a major blow to the already weakened group.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Sinwar’s killing an “important landmark in the decline of the evil rule of Hamas”.

While it did not spell the end of the war, it was “the beginning of the end”, he added.

Some hailed the news of Sinwar’s death as a sign of better things to come.

US President Joe Biden, whose government is Israel’s top arms provider, said Sinwar’s death was “an opportunity to seek a path to peace, a better future in Gaza without Hamas”.

In a joint statement, Biden and the leaders of Germany, France and Britain emphasised “the immediate necessity to bring the hostages home to their families, for ending the war in Gaza, and ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians”.

Former US president Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term in elections next month, said Sinwar’s death would make it “easier” to achieve peace.

Israeli campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum urged Israel’s government and international mediators to leverage “this major achievement to secure hostages’ return”.

In August, Netanyahu called Sinwar “the only obstacle to a hostage deal”.

Ayala Metzger, daughter-in-law of killed hostage Yoram Metzger, said with Sinwar dead it was “unacceptable” that the hostages would “stay in captivity even one more day”.

But she added: “We (are) afraid that Netanyahu does not intend on stopping the war, nor does he intend to bring the hostages back.”

An Israeli autopsy found that Sinwar was initially wounded in the arm by shrapnel, but killed by a gunshot to the head, the New York Times reported.

The Times said it was unclear who fired the shot or when, or what weapon was used.

Turkey — whose President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was close with Hamas’s political chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran in July — offered its “condolences” after Sinwar’s death.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, meeting with top Hamas officials in Istanbul, also discussed “recent negotiations for a ceasefire deal allowing the exchange of hostages and prisoners”, his ministry said.

Hamas sparked the war in Gaza by staging the deadliest-ever attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, resulting in the deaths of 1,206 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

During the attack, Hamas took 251 hostages back into Gaza. Ninety-seven remain there, including 34 who Israeli officials say are dead.

Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas and bring back the hostages has killed 42,500 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, according to data from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory, figures the UN considers reliable.

A “conservative” estimate puts the death toll among children in Gaza at over 14,100, said James Elder, spokesman for the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF.

For the one million children in the besieged territory, “Gaza is the real-world embodiment of hell on Earth”, Elder said. – AFP