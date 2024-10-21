AS Malaysia joins the global community in marking Dyslexia Awareness Month this October, the focus is shifting from merely raising awareness to Redefining Dyslexia. Long misunderstood as a learning disability, dyslexia is being reframed as a unique way of thinking and learning—one that brings its own strengths and advantages.

While dyslexia affects reading, writing, and spelling abilities, it also gifts individuals with exceptional creativity, problem-solving skills, and innovative thinking. This October, it’s time to celebrate these strengths and shatter the stigmas that have limited the potential of individuals with dyslexia.

What is dyslexia?

Dyslexia is a neurological condition that primarily affects how the brain processes written language. For those with dyslexia, letters and words can appear jumbled or difficult to decode, making reading more challenging. But here’s the new perspective: dyslexia is not a reflection of low intelligence. In fact, individuals with dyslexia often excel in areas where traditional education systems fall short—creative problem-solving, three-dimensional thinking, and “big-picture” vision, sometimes called dyslexia thinking.

Rather than viewing dyslexia as a disadvantage, it’s time we redefine it as a different learning style—one that requires innovative teaching approaches but also brings valuable skills to the table.

The Malaysian context: Redefining education for all learners

In Malaysia, the push to redefine dyslexia is gaining momentum. For decades, children with dyslexia have been labelled as “slow” or “lazy” in an academic system that emphasizes reading fluency and rote memorization. These outdated perceptions have caused students with dyslexia to fall behind, often feeling frustrated and alienated.

However, change is on the horizon. Organizations like Persatuan Dyslexia Malaysia are leading the charge to shift the narrative from disability to diversity. Dyslexia Awareness Month is a time to emphasize that every student, regardless of their learning style, deserves the tools and support to thrive.

This year’s theme, “Redefining Dyslexia: Celebrating Strengths, Shattering Stigmas,” urges educators, parents, and policymakers to rethink how we view students with dyslexia. By focusing on their strengths rather than their struggles, we can create an education system that values all types of learners.

The power of early screening and support

One of the most important ways to redefine dyslexia in Malaysia is through early screening and intervention. Many students struggle with undiagnosed dyslexia, often going unnoticed until later in their schooling, when the challenges have already affected their self-esteem and academic performance.

By implementing early screening programs, Malaysia’s schools can identify dyslexic students sooner and provide them with tailored support, such as multisensory learning techniques. These strategies, which engage sight, sound, and touch, are designed to suit the way dyslexic brains process information. This approach doesn’t just help students with dyslexia catch up—it helps them thrive.

Transforming classrooms: Teachers as game-changers

Teachers are at the heart of transforming the classroom experience for students with dyslexia. They are key to unlocking the potential of dyslexic learners, but they need the right resources and training to do so.

By participating in specialized training programs, teachers can learn to recognize the signs of dyslexia early and adopt teaching methods that cater to all learning styles. This could include incorporating visual aids, hands-on activities, and technology into lessons to engage dyslexic students. These strategies not only benefit students with dyslexia but also create a more dynamic and inclusive learning environment for the entire classroom.

A new narrative: Success stories from dyslexic Malaysians

Redefining dyslexia also means celebrating the success stories of individuals who have overcome their learning challenges to achieve greatness. In Malaysia, several high-profile figures have shared their personal journeys with dyslexia, proving that this learning difference can be a source of strength.

From athletes to leaders in various industries, dyslexic individuals have shown that with the right support, they can excel and even outperform others in their areas of strength. These stories highlight the untapped potential within the dyslexic community.

Parent power: Redefining dyslexia at home

Parents play a pivotal role in redefining dyslexia by creating a supportive environment at home. When parents understand that dyslexia is not a weakness, they can better support their child’s learning journey.

By encouraging their children to focus on their strengths—whether it’s creativity, sports, or problem-solving—parents can help build their children’s confidence and resilience. Resources like those offered by Persatuan Dyslexia Malaysia provide valuable guidance for parents on how to support their child through activities that engage different senses and learning styles.

The road ahead: Redefining dyslexia in Malaysia

As we redefine dyslexia, we must also redefine the way our education system views learning differences. The road ahead involves creating more inclusive classrooms, investing in early screening and intervention, and ensuring that all teachers have access to the necessary training to support dyslexic students.

The future of education in Malaysia must celebrate diversity in all its forms—whether in learning styles, talents, or ways of thinking. By embracing the strengths of dyslexic learners, we are not only helping individuals; we are enriching our society as a whole.

Conclusion: Shattering stigmas, unlocking potential

This Dyslexia Awareness Month, let’s take the opportunity to redefine dyslexia—not as a limitation, but as a powerful difference that brings unique perspectives and strengths. By breaking free from stigmas and misconceptions, we can create a world where dyslexic learners are empowered to reach their full potential.

Together, as a community, let’s continue to advocate for an education system that values and nurtures every learner. This October, Malaysia is on a mission to not only raise awareness but to transform understanding—and in doing so, unlock the incredible potential that dyslexia holds.

Siti Norziyana Mohd Yusof, President Persatuan Dyslexia Malaysia