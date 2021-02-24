KUALA LUMPUR – UMNO Youth urged the Ministry of Education to withdraw Form 4 History text books immediately and rectify the manipulated facts to change the national history.

Its Chief, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the manipulation seemed like a planned effort purportedly made during the 22 month tenure of Pakatan Harapan ruling to plant the ideology of Malaysian Malaysia by brainwashing the students to see that socialism and communism are not that bad and they are even lifted as among the ideologies which fought for our independence.

“If is even sadder when there are elements which slandered the Malays as the lackey of the Japanese invaders to fight communists and the Malayan People’s Anti-Japanese Army (MPAJA) – (Refer page 75 of the Form 4 History Text Book).

“Subtly, the Pakatan Harapan government had glorified the Communists and MPAJA as heroes and independence fighters who ought to be recognised,” he said. –MalaysiaGazette