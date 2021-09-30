By Haslina AR Kamaludin

KUALA LUMPUR – The Public Services Department (JPA) will make it mandatory for all Federal civil servants to take Covid-19 vaccine to give assurance and confidence to the public.

In a statement, JPA said that the injection would also ensure the smoothness in delivering public service to the people.

“This correlates with the efforts of the government to return to its full operation according to the phases in the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“All Federal civil servants must immediately complete their vaccination before 1 November 2021,” said the statement.

JPA said, unvaccinated officers may walk-in to the vaccination centres (PPV) for their vaccine.

“For officers who cannot be vaccinated due to health reasons, they must submit their health information that is verified by the government’s medical officers to their Head of Department,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, disciplinary actions will be taken against civil servants who fail to get their vaccine after the period without the exemption from government’s medical officer.

“All civil servants are subjected to the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) Regulations 1993 [P.U.(A) 395/1993],” said JPA.

The vaccination rate among Federal civil servants has reached almost 98 percent. There is only a small number of civil servants, 1.6 percent or 16,902 individuals who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19. – MalaysiaGazette

