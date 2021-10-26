By Kumara Sabapatty

KUALA LUMPUR – The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested 16 company directors last night, over suspicion of involvement in embezzling the grants issued by the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA).

They, who are aged between 24 and 68 years-old were arrested in a huge operation around the Klang Valley.

According to a source, the group that was initially applying for the Mitra grant, had embezzled dozens of millions belonging to the agency under the Ministry of National Unity to implement socio-economic activities for the Indian community.

“The investigation would encompass all forms of application and expenditure of the grant channeled by MITRA since 2018 until now.

“We estimated, close to 60 percent of the grant allocation received by companies, individuals and foundations to carry out socio-economic development programmes did not reach the appropriate target group,” the source said in a statement today.

The source further added, after getting the allocation from Mitra, the funds were then siphoned away for the benefit of certain individuals.

According to the source, no programme was carried out and they also could not provide an expenditure statement to the authorities.

MITRA was restructured in 2018 during the PH Government and it was placed under the Prime Minister’s Department. It has about RM100 million budget allocation annually.

All 16 detainees were brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate Court this morning for the process of remand order under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedures Code.

The investigation is carried out under Section 16(1) and Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. -MalaysiaGazette