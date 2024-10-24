“Three helicopters are on the way, plus emergency services,” the JRCC NN said.

A police official told broadcaster TV2 that they believed they had managed to get everyone off the train, but they did not have a passenger manifest.

“We have maybe five to six injured, no one has life threatening injuries,” Bent Are Eilertsen told TV2.

According to authorities and witnesses speaking to media, big boulders could be seen on the tracks in front of the train, indicating that a landslide may have caused the derailment. – AFP