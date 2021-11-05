By Nizam Zain

KUALA LUMPUR – Democratic Action Party (DAP) will be defending all its eight seats during the Melaka State Election (PRN) on 20 November.

Its Secretary-General, Lim Guan Eng said that from the amount, two state assembly seats would be presenting two fresh candidates, namely the Pengkalan Batu and Bandar Hilir seats.

“The N15 Pengkalan Batu that was won by Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee will be replaced with new DAP candidate, Muhamad Danish Zainudin.

“Meanwhile, DAP will be presenting a new candidate, Leng Chau Yen for the N22 Bandar Hilir seat,” he said during a Facebook Live news conference broadcasted from the Headquarters of DAP today.

Besides that, six other state assembly seats won by DAP during the 14th General Election (GE14) will be defended by the party during the Melaka polls.

The seats won by DAP include N07 Gadek (Saminathan Ganesan), N16 Ayer Keroh (Kerk Chee Yee), N19 Kesidang (Allex Seah Shoo Chin), N20 Kota Laksamana (Low Chee Leong), N21 Duyong (Damian Yeo Shen Li) and N24 Bemban (Tey Kok Kiew). – MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

BN to announce candidates for Melaka election this Saturday

MUDA wants to contest in Melaka state election

Melaka state election on 20 November