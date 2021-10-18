By Muhammad Azizul Osman

BANDAR HILIR – The Election Commission (EC) has fixed the 15th Melaka State Election on 20 November.

Its Chairman, Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said that the candidate nomination date is set on 8 November, meanwhile, the early polling date is set on 16 November.

“The campaign duration is 12 days, after the nomination of candidates on 8 November until 11.59 pm on 19 November, Friday,” said Abdul Ghani.

Meanwhile, the EC, according to Abdul Ghani, targeted 70 percent of the voters will vote on the polling date.

“The EC requests the cooperation from everyone, including the media and political parties to encourage the voters to vote,” he added.

The EC has also appointed 12,290 officers to handle the state election process in Melaka, meanwhile, 217 ordinary polling centres with 1,109 voting channels sill be set up.

Meanwhile, the EC will also place 31 early polling centres with 47 early polling channels.

RM46 million has been allocated for the Melaka state election.

The Melaka state assembly was dissolved on 4 October after the Governor of Melaka, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam gave his consent for the decision.

The Chief Minister of Melaka, Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali had earlier wrote a letter to Mohd Ali on the dissolution of the state assembly after four state assemblymen withdrew their support to the state government led by him.

The four state assemblymen are the Sungai Udang ADUN Datuk Seri Idris Haron; Pantai Kundor ADUN Datuk Nor Azman Hassan; Pengkalan Batu ADUN Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee and Telok Mas ADUN Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad. – MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

Decision on Proclamation of Emergency in Melaka will be made next week

Melaka state assembly dissolved, pave way for state election

Melaka has fallen, 4 assemblymen withdraw support for CM

I’m angry with Rauf, CM merely a puppet – Idris

MKN, MOH, EC ordered to discuss on possibility of Melaka election

The people vote while the politicians squabble

State Assemblymen who betray party must be ready to face the music – Zahid