By Muhammad Azizul Osman

MELAKA – The Governor of Melaka, Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam has agreed to dissolve the Melaka State Assembly after the Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali wrote a letter to him, stating that four State Assemblymen have withdrawn their support to him.

The Speaker of Melaka State Assembly, Datuk Ab Rauf Yusoh shared the news during the state assembly at Seri Negeri today.

“Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam, the Speaker of Melaka, has made his consideration and agreed to dissolve the fourteenth Melaka State Assembly on 4 October 2021 (Monday).

“The Proclamation of the Dissolution of the Melaka Fourteenth State Assembly will be gazette today (5 October 2021, Tuesday),” he said.

With that, a state election would be held within the next 60 days, to elect the new state government. -MalaysiaGazette

