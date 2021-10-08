By Muhammad Azizul Osman

KUALA LUMPUR – The government will be making decision if it would advise the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah to proclaim an Emergency in Melaka next week.

Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said that His Majesty is in the process of being briefed by several quarters on the matter before making any decision.

It includes the Attorney-General, Ministry of Health and the Election Commission.

“We’ll wait for the briefing to the Acting YDPA,” he said in reply to the journalists’ question, if the government would hold a state election for Melaka.

Meanwhile, Ismail also said that the cabinet will be making the decision next week.

Last Tuesday, the EC received a formal notification on the dissolution of the Melaka state assembly on 4 October from the Speaker of Melaka, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

In a news conference, Ab Rauf said that the Melaka state assembly was dissolved on 4 October after getting the consent from the Governor of Melaka, Tun Mohd Ali Rustam. The Proclamation of the Dissolution of the 14th Melaka State Assembly was gazette on Tuesday.

The state government was toppled after four state assemblymen namely; Datuk Seri Idris Haron (Sungai Udang), Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor), Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu) and Datuk Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas) announced their withdrawal of support to the government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Earlier, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had declared the Proclamation of Emergency on Sarawak from 2 August until 2 February 2022 to suspend the state election from taking place on 31 July due to the Covid-19 situation. -MalaysiaGazette

