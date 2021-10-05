By Manzaidi Mohd Amin

KUALA LUMPUR – UMNO issued a warning to the State Assemblymen (ADUN) who caused a political crisis which toppled the Melaka state government.

Its President, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that ADUN or Members of Parliament (MP) who defected the party are traitors and they need to be ready to face consequences.

“UMNO will not hesitate to give stern warning to the ADUN from Melaka, who have defected and caused the current political crisis.

“They have betrayed the current state government, be ready to receive actions from the party, including their termination letter.

“Any people’s representative, ADUN or Members of Parliament need to focus and be loyal to the party,” he said in a news conference at the Parliament today.

Two State Assemblymen from UMNO, Datuk Seri Idris Haron (Sungai Udang) and Datuk Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor) have defected, withdrew their support to Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali, causing the state government to lose its majority.

Following that, the Melaka state assembly has been dissolve and a state election would be held within 60 days to elect a new government. -MalaysiaGazette

