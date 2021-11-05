By Reza A Hamid

MELAKA – The Melaka police opened an investigation paper on the viral video and pictures showing food packs with RM50 attached, allegedly to fish for vote in conjunction with the Melaka state election on 20 November.

The Melaka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Chief, Assistant Commissioner Azlan Abu said that the investigation has been opened under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

According to him, the police detected the pictures yesterday after it was uploaded on the Facebook, alleging that the incident took place in Melaka.

“Some comments stated that it was a political programme to rake votes.

“A check by the Melaka police found that the event showed food and money distribution to the elderly.

“However, the police did not detect any activities to fish for votes, political logo or elements in the video,” he said in a statement today.

Therefore, he requested those with information on the incident to contact the Investigating Officer, Inspector Md Assyukri Saini at 016-7530492.

Meanwhile, in another development, Azlan said that the Melaka police have opened 16 investigation papers and five compounds related to the Melaka state election since 25 October.

“The public are urged not to distribute unverified information for their personal benefit.

“Stern actions will be taken on each offence committed,” he said. -MalaysiaGazette

