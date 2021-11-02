KUALA LUMPUR – The Ministry of Health (MOH) has issued a RM20,000 compound to Perikatan Nasional (PN) as the organiser for organizing an event involving Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Melaka recently.

The compound was issued after an observation and investigation by the MOH under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342). The compound was issued under Regulation 16 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2021.

Besides that, another RM4,000 compound was issued to the organisers involving the presence of Datuk Seri Najib Razak in Melaka recently, said MOH in a statement today.

“The two compounds were issued following the failure of the organisers in ensuring physical distancing of the people who attended the programmes,” said the statement.

However, based on the investigation by MOH, no SOP violation was committed in the activities involving the two former Prime Ministers.

The Melaka State Health Department found that there were no state election related activities throughout the walkabout by the two individuals. -MalaysiaGazette