By Shawaliah Hadir

KUALA LUMPUR – The average of active Covid-19 cases has increased by six percent as of 20 November (46th Epidemiology Week – EW 46).

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said, the increment of average active cases after 10 consistent weeks was seen following the government’s announcement to lift interstate travel ban.

“The decreasing trend of active cases was consistent for 10 weeks, but it is showing an increasing trend again five weeks after the approval to travel interstate was announced.

“The effect of the rise of new and active cases for two weeks consecutively can be seen via the admission to healthcare facilities, especially when the admission rate for Category 3 until 5 patients is starting to rise,” he said in a statement today.

However, according to Dr Noor Hisham, the efficacy of Covid-19 vaccine has successfully reduced the number of Covid-19 deaths, despite having an increment of patients under Category 3-5 in the hospitals.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 deaths have shown a consistent drop of 7.5 percent, with 347 deaths on EW-46 versus 375 deaths in EW-45.

The average cases that required treatment at the Intensive Care Unit also decreased by 10 percent.

Besides that, Dr Noor Hisham also said that the average cases that required respiratory support dropped a little (3.3 percent) from 186 cases.

The Rt rate, according to him, has dropped 0.8% from 1.05 (95% CI 1.05 – 1.06) to 1.01 (95% CI 1.00 – 1.02) since 15 November 2021. -MalaysiaGazette

