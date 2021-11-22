KUALA LUMPUR – 24 new Covid-19 deaths were recorded yesterday, the lowest outbreak death within six months period.

The figure shifted the cumulative Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia to 30,002.

From the number of new deaths, six individuals were Brought in Dead, prior to getting treatment at the hospital.

The Ministry of Health (MOH), through the https://covidnow.moh.gov.my/ website said that Kelantan recorded five deaths (20.8%), making it the state with the highest number of Covid-19 deaths in the country. It is followed by Johor (4).

Kedah and Perak recorded three deaths each, meanwhile, Terengganu, Sabah and Sarawak recorded two cases each.

Negeri Sembilan, Pahang and Penang recorded one case each.

According to MOH, no death was recorded in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Melaka, Perlis and Labuan.

The website also showed that 22 out of 24 deaths reported yesterday (91.7%) happened within the last seven days.

Meanwhile, the remaining 2 deaths took place over a week ago, but it was only recorded yesterday due to the delay in data reporting.

To date, 1,187 Covid-19 deaths have been reported in November.

Malaysia recorded 4,854 Covid-19 cases yesterday. -MalaysiaGazette

