KUALA LUMPUR – The second phase payment for the Bantuan Khas Covid-19 (BKC) cash aid will be made beginning 25 November 2021 (Thursday).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the Phase 2 payment would involve 700,000 recipients from the lower income households, single individuals and senior citizens, with an allocation of RM300 million.

The payment will be credited into their respective bank accounts.

Recipients without bank accounts, including those from Sabah and Sarawak may make a withdrawal from their nearest Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches.

“The government is always aware of the plights of the people and hope that the BKC payment would be able to lighten the burden of those who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“To ensure the well-being of Keluarga Malaysia, the government will continue to be committed in ensuring that the aids can be channeled effectively,” he said in a statement today.

Status checks on the BKC approval can be made via the BKC website, https://bkc.hasil.gov.my.

The next Phase 3 BKC payment will be executed according to the schedule in December 2021, involving an allocation of RM1.2 billion to 3.8 million households.

BKC is one of the initiatives under the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (PEMULIH) package, as an additional payment to stimulate the economy.

On 28 June 2021, the government announced the PEMULIH Package to help people in facing the impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic. -MalaysiaGazette