By Mohammad Arif Nizam

KUALA LUMPUR – The Ministry of Health (MOH) detected 13 new Covid-19 clusters today, shifting the active Covid-19 clusters to 245 clusters.

Director-General of Health, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 5,020 new Covid-19 cases were reported today. From that amount, 87 cases or 1.7 percent were under Category 3, 4 and 5.

“The remaining 4,933 cases or 98.3 percent consisted of Category 1 and 2.

“The new cases involved 17 imported cases with 14 citizens and three non-citizens, meanwhile, 5,003 cases were local infections,” he said in a daily statement on Covid-19 in the country today.

Noor Hisham added, 428 cases are currently being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where, 359 have been confirmed as Covid-19 cases, 69 cases are suspected to be Covid-19 or cases under investigation.

“Meanwhile, 237 cases required respiratory support, where, 159 cases have been confirmed for Covid-19; 78 are suspected or under investigation for Covid-19,” he said.

At the same time, Noor Hisham shared that the national Covid-19 Effective Reproduction Number (Rt) is 0.99.

He said, Perlis recorded the highest Rt value with 1.13, followed by Labuan with Rt 1.06 and Melaka with Rt 1.03.

The states with the three lowest Rt score are Sabah (0.9), Putrajaya (0.87) and Sarawak (0.71). -MalaysiaGazette

