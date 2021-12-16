By Ernalisa Othman

KOTA TINGGI – The mastermind and syndicate suspected of smuggling illegal immigrants into Malaysia via the Tanjung Balau waters yesterday have been identified.

Deputy Operations Director of the Johor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), Maritime Captain Simon Templer Lo Tusa said that the police are monitoring the mastermind and syndicate involved and investigation would take about 14 days.

“We cannot provide the exact information on the mastermind of the syndicate as it is still under investigation.

“We are afraid that it would interfere with police investigation. It is still under the observation of the Royal Malaysia Police, Indonesian Police and MMEA,” he said during a new conference on the Search and Rescue Operation of the boat tragedy at Tanjung Balau, Kota Tinggi, which has entered its second day.

He added, an aerial search was conducted today, involving 76.5 nautical miles area while the search mission in the ocean involves 146.81 nautical miles.

“The search on land was assisted by the MAF, Johor Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Department and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“145 members were involved in the mission,” he said.

Meanwhile, Simon is confident that the boat capsize incident would not affect Ops Benteng that has been implemented since May last year. -MalaysiaGazette

