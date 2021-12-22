Covid-19 screening Jempol religious school Jalan Merpati Serting Cluster
(Picture for representational purposes only). Healthcare workers from the Ministry of Health (MOH) making preparations to conduct Covid-19 screening on the residents of Kampung Paya and Kampung Sungai Baru at Sekolah Rendah Agama Jalan Raja Muda Musa, Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur. following the Movement Control Order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19. PIX: HAZROL ZAINAL / MalaysiaGazette / 17 APRIL 2020

SEREMBAN — 20 Covid-19 positive cases have been detected among the staff and students of a private religious school in Jalan Merpati, Kampung Serting Ulu, Jempol.

Negeri Sembilan Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Action Committee Chairman S. Veerapan said the Jalan Merpati Serting cluster was reported last Monday after a staff at the school was tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec 15 and had symptoms.

“Following that, screening was conducted on all staff and students on Dec 18. As of yesterday, a total of 45 people were screened and 20 Covid-19 positive cases have been detected. Meanwhile, 24 were negative and one is still waiting for result,” he said in a statement.

According to him, all close contacts have been identified and ordered to quarantine. The school will be closed for 10 days for disinfection by the Jempol District Health Office. -BERNAMA

 

