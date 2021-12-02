KUALA LUMPUR – The Covid-19 outbreak in Sekolah Seri Puteri, Cyberjaya, Sepang continued to grow. As at 3.00 pm today, 65 more new cases were detected, increasing the total infections to 139 cases.

From the latest Covid-19 screening, 43 students, 13 teachers and nine staff have been tested positive of the disease, said the Selangor Health Director, Datuk Sha’ri Ngadiman.

“The number of individuals that have been screened as at 3.00 pm, 2 December were 946 (849 students, 59 teachers and 38 staff), meanwhile, the cumulative positive cases detected was 139 individuals (114 students, 15 teachers and 10 staff).

“The positive cases will be referred to the MAEPS Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC), meanwhile, the close contacts will be placed at the government’s quarantine stations,” he said in a statement today.

He said, all 139 Covid-19 positive cases were in a stable condition and they were under Category 1 and Category 2 A (symptomatic but low-risk).

“The Sepang Health Office and the school are working closely to overcome this cluster. Latest information on the Persiaran Tasik Cluster will be updated from time to time,” he said.

The index case was a teacher from the school, who had symptoms on 22 November 2021 and was tested positive of Covid-19 on 24 November 2021.

Close contacts screening had detected seven other cases namely six students and a teacher. -MalaysiaGazette

Read More:

2 teachers, 71 students of Seri Puteri confirmed COVID-19 positive