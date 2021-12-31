By Kamariah Khalidi

KUALA LUMPUR – A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of a man assaulting a person with disability (PWD)’s head using a blunt hard object went viral.

The 22 seconds video was shared in a Twit by the OKU Sentral President’s Twit Handle, Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi today.

The incident was believed to happen at Rumah Amal Murni, Kajang on 15 December.

During the event, the victim who suffered from cerebral palsy was being wheeled on a wheelchair by a man. Suddenly, another man came and hit the victim’s head three times with an object which looked like a brick.

Ras Adiba, who is also the Chairman of Bernama was angered by the incident and questioned the action of the perpetrator.

“Who do you think you are? I know this Cerebral Palsy PWD brother since he was four years old.

“He could not defend himself and needed help in taking care of him and you allowed him to be bullied like this! What’s wrong with you Rumah Amal Murni Kajang?! My heart breaks,” she Twitted.

Kamu ingat kamu siapa?!

Kamu ingat kamu siapa?!

Saya mengenali saudara OKU kita yg Cerebral Palsy ini sejak dia 4 tahun.Dia tidak boleh pertahankan dirinya&perlu sokongan utk menjaga dia&kamu biar beliau dibuli sebegini! Rumah Amal Murni Kajang, kamu dah kenapa!Luluh hati saya 😪

Meanwhile, most of the netizens urged for actions to be taken against the perpetrator over his extreme and inconsiderate action. -MalaysiaGazette