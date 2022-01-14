By Malinda Abdul Malik

BUKIT MERTAJAM – The police arrested a Perak State Assemblyman after he was tested positive for drug during a raid on an entertainment centre at Jalan Perai Jaya last night.

The raid at 11.45 p was conducted by a team of police from the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS).

MalaysiaGazette was told that besides the 54 years-old state assemblyman, the police also arrested two policemen from the Penang and Perak Contingent after they were found positive of drug.

The officer from the Perak Contingent has been suspended from work since 2020.

In total, 48 individuals aged between 21 and 70 have been arrested during the raid. From that amount, 36 were related to narcotic cases while 12 others were related to criminal cases.

Meanwhile, the Bukit Aman JIPS Director, Datuk Azri Ahmad verified the arrest of the state assemblyman when contacted by MalaysiaGazette. -MalaysiaGazette